Gas Prices See Significant Jump Leading Up to July 4th Holiday

I'm getting ready to head to the lake for the Independence Day weekend. The last thing I will do before I leave will be to fill up the car with gas. And that's going to cost more than it did the last time I did.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is up to $2.08 per gallon, according to AAA. That's three cents higher than a week ago and 22 cents higher than it was a month ago when the average price was only $1.86. Both averages are still way lower than the price was one year ago when it was $2.69.

“The increase in gasoline demand contributed towards the national gas price average’s four cent jump to $2.17. While that average will continue to increase ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, travelers will find pump prices about 50 cents cheaper than last year’s holiday,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release.

The average price of gas in Sioux Falls is slightly higher than the state average, according to GasBuddy.com. In the state's largest city we are paying $2.12 per gallon. That price is virtually unchanged from a week ago. The cheapest gas in town can be found at Costco for $1.94 per gallon, Fleet Farm and the North Cliff Conoco for $1.95 per gallon.