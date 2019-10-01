Gas Prices Leveling Off After Spike

Gas prices were heading north sharply after attacks on oil in the Middle East, but that wave in price increases locally has already subsided.

The average price for gas in South Dakota currently sits at $2.56 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA. That is down a nickel from a week ago and down four cents from one month ago. At this time in 2018 we were paying $2.91 on average per gallon in the state.

“Crude oil prices have dropped close to where they were right before the drone attacks on the Saudi oil facilities,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “This is helping to push gas prices cheaper in most of the country. Americans can expect this trend to continue, except for those filling-up on the West Coast, where refinery disruptions are causing spikes at the pump.”

In Sioux Falls the average price is also five cents lower than one week ago, sitting at $2.45 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com. The lowest price for gas in town as of this writing is $2.30 per gallon.