Gas Prices Jump Again in South Dakota

It seems like every time you drive down the street the prices on gas station signs are higher than the last time you drove by.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota has jumped again. Regular unleaded is up seven cents over the last week to $2.67 per gallon. A month ago gas was $2.39 and a year ago it was $2.59.

“Gas prices are increasing across the country, but these changes vary by region,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “On the week, motorists in the West Coast, Rockies, and Central regions, including South Dakota, are seeing some of the largest weekly increases while prices mostly east of the Mississippi have made more moderate jumps.”

Gas prices in Sioux Falls currently average $2.65 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com . The cheapest gas is $2.49 at Costco and the Sinclair on North Potsdam Avenue. You can get gas for $2.55 at a few places. Gas is priced at $2.69 at many places throughout town.