Gas Prices Increases as Summer Rolls On

Post-4th of July gas prices are not going to drop like you would think. In fact they are on the rise.

The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is up nearly a dime to $2.75 per gallon. In South Dakota the price has only jumped half a cent and sits at $2.685, according to AAA.

“The only motorists seeing relief at the pump are in a handful of states in the West Coast and Rockies regions where prices are trending cheaper, but still rank among the most expensive in the country,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “The majority of motorists can expect more expensive gas prices throughout July, but the national average is still not likely to hit $3/gallon.”

In Sioux Falls the average price per gallon is steady from a week ago at $2.59 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is at the Flying J and Love's truck stops on the north end of town at $2.45 per gallon.