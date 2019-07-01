Gas Prices Heading North Going Into Independence Day

Like clockwork, before a holiday weekend, gas prices are on the rise nationally but locally they are down.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota sits at $2.68 per gallon.That is down a penny from a week ago and nine cents lower than one month ago.

“For the more than 41 million motorists hitting the road this week to celebrate the Independence Day holiday, they will find gas prices cheaper than Memorial Day weekend, but more expensive than they’ve been paying the last few weeks,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “It’s typical to see increases at the pump ahead of the holiday, but we may see prices continue to jump throughout the month due refinery interruptions on the East Coast, increasing demand and fluctuations in crude oil price.”

In Sioux Falls prices have crept lower over the last month. Regular unleaded is down to an average of $2.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. The cheapest gas is at Costco for $2.35. Love's and Flying J are selling gas for $2.45. Most other gas stations are between $2.49 and $2.63.