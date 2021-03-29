Temps in the 80's today are a sure sign that summer is on the way. But will we be paying through the nose to go on summer road trips and vacations?

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is relatively the same as it was a week ago, though slightly higher. The current average is $2.805 while a week ago it was less than a penny lower at $2.797. One month ago we were paying $2.69. It's even stranger to think that one year ago gas only cost an average of $1.88 in Sioux Falls, but it didn't matter because we weren't going anywhere anyway.

“Growing stock levels and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “These are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”

In South Dakota as a whole, the prices get higher and lower depending on where you go. The average price this week is $2.86. Six counties in the state have average gas prices of over $3 per gallon with Dewey County leading the way with $3.10 gas and Harding and Ziebach counties right behind with $3.09 gas.

If you are looking for the cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is a three-way tie between Costco, the Casey's on Benson Road, and the Love's Truck Stop where gas is $2.65 per gallon. In most of the rest of town, you'll pay right around $2.79.