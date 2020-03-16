Gas Prices Dropping Like TP Into Shopping Carts

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a serious impact on the global economy. But there is one ray of sunshine peaking through the cloud of coronavirus: lower gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide has fallen by 13 cents. In South Dakota the price has fallen 10 cents to $2.20 per gallon. A month ago the price was $2.35 and a year ago it was $2.47.

“The national gas price average is 13 cents cheaper on the week and nearly 20 cents less than the beginning of the month. These are significant decreases in just 7 and 16 days,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “AAA expects gas prices to continue trending cheaper, with the high likelihood of the national average hitting $2/gallon before the end of March.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls as of this writing sits at $2.13 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. That is 13 cents lower than a week ago.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls can be found at the Sinclair at 2500 W Madison St for $1.95 per gallon. Gas at most places can be had for around $2.09 per gallon.

Before you drive all over for the absolute cheapest gas in town, if you put 13 gallons in your car, and drive way across town to get it 14 cents cheaper, that would only save you $1.69. I only say that because sometimes I get caught up in 14 cents seeming like a lot when it isn't that much. Even in a big truck or SUV, if you put 25 gallons in, it would only save you $3.50. If you live close it's probably worth it. But if you buy a lot more in one shot, it's probably worth going there.