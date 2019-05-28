There's good news and bad news when it comes to gas prices. Good news is gas is 5 cents cheaper nationally since the beginning of the month. The bad news is "not in South Dakota."

The price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is the same as a week ago at $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded. A month ago the price was $2.79, according to AAA.

“Gas prices have declined, on average, by at least a nickel, for the majority of the country since the beginning of May and that’s a trend motorists can expect to continue into early June,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Stable crude oil prices are helping to push prices down at the pump despite tight domestic gasoline supply and robust demand. A bump in demand could push prices higher, but only by a few cents.”

According to GasBuddy.com , gas prices are the same as a week ago in Sioux Falls , averaging $2.67 per gallon.