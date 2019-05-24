Gas Prices Continue to Decline in South Dakota

I filled up with gas tonight and I wasn't even walking funny back to the car!

The price of gas continues to fall in the Mount Rushmore State, thought it is about as gradual as can be. We are a penny cheaper than last week, coming in at $2.77 per gallon. We were the same a month ago and one year ago we were at $2.81.

“Gas prices are getting cheaper for the majority of motorists despite the fact that U.S. gasoline stocks sit at a 7 million bbl deficit year-over-year. Crude oil prices have remained relatively stable the past few months, which is one reason helping gas prices be cheaper than last year at this time,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Today, motorists can find gas for $2.75 or less at nearly half of all gas stations in the country, which was not the case three months ago when only 10% of stations were at that price point.”

In Sioux Falls it is even better where the average price of gas is down to $2.67, according to GasBuddy.com . Costco, where I filled up comfortably, is the cheapest in town at $2.35 per gallon, though you must be a member. At most gas stations the cost is between $2.64 and $2.69.