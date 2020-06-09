Gas Prices Break the $2 Mark in Sioux Falls

Remember when we paid less than a buck and a half for a gallon of gas and filling the tank of a small or medium-sized car cost less than twenty bucks? Me too. But we had nowhere to go because we were all quarantined. Don't worry, gas prices are on their way back to normal.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota sits at $1.90, according to AAA. One week ago it was $1.87 and one month ago we were only paying $1.63. But gas prices are still pretty low despite the climb.

“The beginning of June has not seen gas prices this low since 2004,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “As crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive, but this summer will be cheaper than last.”

The least expensive states in the country for gas are Mississippi ($1.66), Texas ($1.69), Louisiana ($1.70), Arkansas ($1.71), Alabama ($1.72), Oklahoma ($1.73), South Carolina ($1.73), Missouri ($1.76), Kansas ($1.77) and Virginia ($1.79).

The average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is sitting at $1.94 according to GasBuddy.com. But just driving around at lunchtime I saw that several gas stations had increased their prices to $2.04.

Most places in Sioux Falls are still selling gas for between $1.89 and $1.94. The cheapest gas in town is $1.74 at the BP on North Cliff Ave, followed by Costco at $1.75.

On the other side of the state, the average price of gas in Rapid City is slightly lower at $1.91 per gallon.