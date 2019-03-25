Gas Prices Back Up To Where They Were a Year Ago

It's been a good ride, enjoying the long dip in gas prices. But the dip is over.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is exactly the same as it was on this day in 2018. At $2.55 per gallon, unleaded gasoline is also up nine cents over the last week and up 29 cents in the last month.

“Thanks to increasing demand and tightening gasoline stocks across the country, March gas prices came in like a lion and will not go out like a lamb,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “State gas price averages are very similar to a year ago give or take a few pennies, which means some motorists are paying among the most expensive averages seen this time of year in the last five years.”

In Sioux Falls the average price is $2.58 per gallon, up nine cents in the last week according to GasBuddy.com .

The cheapest gas you will find is at Costco, Love's, and Flying J at $2.45 per gallon.