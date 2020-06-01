Gas Prices Are Closing in on $2 in South Dakota

I wish I had the space or safe place to install my own large gas tank at my house. I would store up a bunch of gas for the summer because the prices are going up in a hurry as more and more people are moving around again.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in South Dakota has risen a nickel over the last week to $1.87. A month ago the price was a quarter lower at only $1.62. One year ago the price was nearly a dollar more at $2.87.

“Americans are slowly but steadily returning to driving, causing gas prices to increase across the country,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “The good news is gas is still cheap. Motorists can fill-up for $2/gallon or less at 70% of gas stations across the country. Today’s national average is 20 cents more than a month ago, but 85 cents less than a year ago.”

The average price in Sioux Falls is just a penny lower than the state average at $1.86, according to GasBuddy.com. The price was eight cents lower a week ago. One month ago the price was just $1.51 in the state's largest city.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls can be found at the Sinclair at 3700 N Potsdam Avenue at $1.61 per gallon. Four locations are selling gas at $1.65.