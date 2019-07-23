Gas Price Climb Finally Slows in South Dakota

Gas prices have been on the climb for the last couple of months. That is finally slowing down.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota has remained steady at $2.73 over the last week, according to AAA. A month ago the price was slightly lower at $2.68. A year ago we were paying an average of $2.89.

“Gasoline stocks remain robust amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason we are seeing pump prices starting to roll back,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “It is too soon to know if this is a long-term trend, but it is certainly a welcome relief for motorists.”

In Sioux Falls the average price has fallen 4 cents to $2.60 according to GasBuddy.com. The cheapest gas in town is found at Love's, Flying J, Costco, and Sam's Club for $2.45 per gallon. Prices at most stations in town are between $2.59 and $2.63.

We're doing better than average here in the 605 as the national average price is $2.76.