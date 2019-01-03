Gas is Still Cheap in South Dakota, Could Be Going Up

We've been living good with gas prices lately. It's felt a little crazy. But gas prices could be heading north again according to AAA.

“With OPEC production cuts slated to take effect this week, analysts will closely be watching the price of oil,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Significant movement toward higher market prices would mean cheaper gas prices could be in the rearview mirror. However, AAA expects to see minimal volatility at the start of the cartel’s production cuts.”

The average price for a gallon of gas as of January 3, 2019 in Sioux Falls is $1.98 according to Gasbuddy.com . That's a big drop from just a few weeks ago. The average price for gas on December 17 was $2.17.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is at members-only Costco at $1.84 and Sam's Club at $1.89. A handful of stations have gas priced at $1.93 while most others are between $1.97 and $1.99. With the price so low, it hardly seems worth the effort to go to the cheapest place.

