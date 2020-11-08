Furniture Mission’s Ladies Night Out Helps Turn Houses Into Homes

This event has been one of my favorites for years! Maybe it's the furniture- - beautifully renovated pieces in all styles and price ranges. Maybe it's the amazing desserts. Or it could have been the remarkable ladies that I spent the evening with. Whatever it was, it remains one of the most fun things I've done!

Rescheduled (like a lot of events this year) from an earlier date, The Furniture Mission's Ladies Night Out is happening this Friday, November 13, in the Grand Ballroom of the Sioux Falls Convention Center (1201 N. West Avenue), from 7 to 9 PM.

Doors open at 6:15 PM, so you can do some browsing of the furniture pieces and the silent auction items which also includes furniture and decor pieces. Round up your gal pals and enjoy the dessert and cash bar, while being wowed by the extraordinary work that was done to restore and beautify numerous unique furniture items.

Tickets are $55 each, or a table of 8 for $500. You can buy your tickets in advance online, or call 605-977-6800.

If you can't attend, but would still like to donate, that would be greatly appreciated. Every ticket and donation is supporting the Furniture Mission's goal of providing those neighbors in need in the Sioux Falls area with gently used furniture, as well as small appliances, decor items, and more.

You can see the Furniture Mission's wish list here and also find out what they cannot accept.

For more information see Furniture Mission online and on Facebook, or call 605-977-6800.