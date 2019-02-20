Furniture Mission’s Ladies Night Out: Fun, Friends and Furniture

I have been privileged to attend two of the Furniture Mission's Ladies' Nights Out . Both were attended with gal pals, both involved smart talk, loud laughter, wine, dessert and lots and lots of beautiful furniture. Shopping for me, ( due to budget restraints ) involved the window variety only, but my friends went home with some lovely pieces.

The rest of the evening at the Furniture Mission Ladies' Night Out fundraiser was spent marveling at the amazing work this organization does. The Furniture Mission serves those in need in our community by providing gently used furniture to them, free of charge. This simple act helps to turn houses into homes for families trying to rebuild their lives.

Last year's collection of furniture was incredible and again this year, you will find some truly unique and wonderful items! Make sure you get your tickets early, they were close to a sell out last year.

Gather up your gal pals and come to the Ladies' Night Out for the Furniture Mission of Sioux Falls , sponsored by the great folks at Juna Sleep Systems. Put it on your calendar for Friday, April 5, from 6 to 9 PM, (doors open at 5:30 PM). Tickets are only $45 each, or $400 for a table of ten. Call 977-6800 for tickets and more information.

Sources: Furniture Mission of Sioux Falls , Furniture Mission Facebook page