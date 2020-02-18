‘Funnel Cake Grilled Cheese’, Is This Even Legal?

Have you ever seen something that you know is so bad for you, but you just have to try it? That's the way I felt when I saw this video of Chef Josh from Mythical Kitchen make a Funnel Cake Grilled Cheese sandwich.

What's not to like!? It's a giant grilled cheese sandwich made out of fresh funnel cake. Wow...just...wow! Here is the recipe.

Funnel Cake Grilled Cheese! Makes 2 sandwiches Total time: 45 minutes time

Step 1: Funnel Cakes

Ingredients

* 1-quart vegetable oil

* 4 eggs

* 1 cup milk

* 2 Tbsp melted butter

* 1 ½ tsp salt

* 4 ounces shredded white cheddar

* 1 ½ cups flour

* 1 ½ tsp baking powder

1) Heat oil in a small, circular saucepot until it reaches 375 degrees.

2) In one large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, shredded cheddar, milk, and melted butter. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder. Slowly add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and whisk thoroughly.

3) Use a silicone spatula to scrape the batter into a gallon Ziploc bag then snip off a ½ inch hole. Hold the bag over the oil and gently squeeze to create an even stream of the batter while moving the bag in a figure 8 motion until the surface area of the pot has been covered.

4) Fry for one minute then, very carefully, use a fork to flip the funnel cake over and fry for 30 seconds on the other side. Remove from the oil then let drain on paper towels.

You can get all the rest of the details at the Mythical Kitchen Youtube page. Be careful.