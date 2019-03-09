Fundraiser for Couple Run Over Twice, Hit and Run in Corson

As many couples spent time together on Valentine's Day, Jeff Shomion and Linda Parks were enjoying their evening and decided to stop in at Bottoms Up in Corson where they often play darts, before heading home.

The casual date night turned to tragedy as a white pickup truck backed up, ran over Linda and ran over her again while moving forward and fleeing the scene.

While Jeff had injuries from the impact of the truck to his body, Linda took the full force of both of the crushing impacts, resulting in a broken pelvis, fibula and tibia, and a seven-hour surgery and nearly a month in the hospital.

While law enforcement continues to investigate the hit and run driver, the couple has been unable to work due to their injuries.

Friends and family are raising funds for the many expenses the couples have incurred, with a dart tournament at the Brandon VFW along with a silent auction and raffle at the adjacent Double D Saloon in Brandon on April 27. The event is geared for families, from noon to 6:00 PM.

Volunteers are needed to help with the event, donations from businesses are sought for silent auction items and most importantly, families are invited to attend to help support the couple.