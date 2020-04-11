Fun Things to Do by Yourself

Are you wondering what to do with yourself these days? Of course, you are! The coronavirus has changed every aspect of people's daily lives. We can't go out to eat at our favorite restaurants or go to that concert we've been looking forward to for six months. We can't even go to a baseball game and have a hotdog and a beer.

If you're anything like me, you're running out of things to do. Well here are a few options that might help you out until things get back to normal.

pixbox77_Thinkstock

When was the last time you looked up at the stars on a clear night? Maybe you have an old telescope, gathering dust in the garage? Now seems like the perfect time to break it out and have a lookup!

As long as you're not traveling too far, you can always go to that park you've been telling yourself you'd visit one of these days. Not only will you get some fresh air, but it gives you a chance to stretch your legs and exercise.

Rich Fury, Getty Images

When was the last time you listened to an entire album? That used to be a big thing for a lot of people and has fallen by the wayside a bit since our lives became busier. It can be relaxing and will almost certainly improve your mood.

Warner Bros.

Watch your favorite old movies! If you have kids or grandkids, now is the perfect time to introduce them to all of your favorite movies from your childhood. At least they'll understand you better when you're cracking your cheesy one-liners from now on!

Remember, we're all in this together and we all have fun in different ways. But try some of these options out if you and your family want to look away from your phone screen for a few hours.

