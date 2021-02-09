Fun Facts On National Pizza Day

Tuesday, February 9, is National Pizza Day. Here are a few fun facts about one of our favorite dishes:

$38 billion worth of pizzas are sold every year in the U.S.

According to Yelp data, South Dakota's favorite pizza is Chicken Bacon Ranch!

Minnesota loves their BBQ Chicken while North Dakotans love Hawaiian Pizza most.

Iowa, we hear you, Taco Pizza is your go-to pie.

3 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year

Americans eat 350 slices of pizza per second!

13% of Americans eat pizza on any given day.

Americans ordered 2 million pies from Pizza Hut during the Super Bowl.

93% of Americans have at least one slice of pizza per month.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Our Facebook fans said Tomacelli's, Marco's, Makenzie River, Casey's, and Godfathers rocked a good pie.

The average American eats more than 23 pounds of pizza a year. That is why I need a fitness membership.

Roughly 17% of males between the ages of 2 and 39 eat pizza for breakfast, lunch, or dinner on any given day.

251.7 million pounds of pepperoni are consumed every year in the U.S. just from pizza.

Japanese pizza lovers, according to Eat This, Not That, often top it with mayonnaise and squid. Gak! And they have more fun pizza facts, too.

Let's order up some pizza tonight and support our local pizzerias.

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2021