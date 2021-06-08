Full List of Pride Events

Awhile back, I let you know that Sioux Falls Pride was, indeed, back for 2021. However, at the time, only a few events had been scheduled. Since then, there have been numerous outings and celebrations scheduled.

Here is the full list of events as of right now (June 8th, 2021):

Pours For A Purpose at Lupulin Brewery- Every Thursday in June Lupulin will donate $1 for every beer poured in the taproom to Sioux Falls Pride!

Pride Movie Night at The State Theatre - June 10 at 7pm - Paris is Burning is described as, " This documentary focuses on drag queens living in New York City and their "house" culture, which provides a sense of community and support for the flamboyant and often socially shunned performers. Groups from each house compete in elaborate balls that take cues from the world of fashion. Also touching on issues of racism and poverty, the film features interviews with a number of renowned drag queens, including Willi Ninja, Pepper LaBeija and Dorian Corey."

Pride Kickoff! - June 11 at 9pm - Club David - VeauxDevil Cabaret and Burlesque performers are teaming up with drag performers as well as some comedy and aerialists. 18+ show and a $10 cover.

Project Inclusion Pride Night at Covert Artisan Ales - June 12 from noon until 10 pm - Covert has partnered with Sioux Falls Pride to create a pride themed seltzer!

Pride Sale & Care Quilt Signing at Full Circle Book Co-Op - June 12th at 1pm - An opportunity to buy Pride swag.

Pride Movie Night at The State Theatre - June 12 - 4:30 and 6:30 pm - Love, Simon

Pride Family Bingo at Full Circle Book Co-Op - June 17 at 7pm - All ages welcome! $1 per card.

Escape 605 Pride Takeover Night- June 18 - 3 pm until 11 pm - Axe throwing for all. Reservations are encouraged.

Mae Simpson Band at the Levitt Shell - June 19 at 6pm - Local artist Maddie Todd will open the show.

Pride Movie Night at The Full Circle Book Co-Op - June 22 at 8pm- The Birdcage Tickets are $10

Drag Bingo - June 25 at 5pm - Club David 21+

Pride Night at The Birdcage - June 25 at 7pm - Fireworks after the game!

Pride Kickoff Drag Show - June 25 at 9pm- Club David - 21+ show and $8 cover

Drag Storytime - June 26 9am - Coffea Roasterie Downtown - Free

Sioux Falls Pride Parade - June 26 at 10am Down Phillips Avenue

Pride in the Park - June 26 at 11am until 5pm at Cherapa Place - All ages and free!

Official SFP Happy Hour - June 26 at 4pm at Full Circle Book Co-Op- Drinks!

Pride Poetry Open Mic - June 26 at 7:30pm at Full Circle Book Co-Op

Official Pride After Party - June 26 at 9pm at Club David

Inclusive Yoga - June 27 at 10am - Location TBD and free will donation to attend.

Climb with Pride - July 1 at 6pm - Frontier Climbing and Fitness - $19 a climber and $5 rentals

To stay up to date with all things Pride you can text PRIDE to 56525!