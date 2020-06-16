Baseball fans in Sioux Falls will have the opportunity to watch 60 games played over 70 days at the Birdcage.

Six teams will participate in the 2020 American Association baseball season. Those six clubs will be grouped into two and separated into three hub cities. Sioux Falls has been selected as one of those cities with the St. Paul Saints joining them in town.

Each team will play 60 games during the regular season. Both the Canaries and Saints are scheduled to play 42 of their 60 games here in town. If regulations are changed in Minnesota, St. Paul can return to its home ballpark during the season. But as of now, Sioux Falls Stadium will be a very busy place this summer.

Here is the current full list of the games you can watch at the Birdcage as part of the 2020 American Association of Independent Baseball season.

@ Sioux Falls = Designated home game for the Canaries

Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul: St. Paul will be designated home team while playing at the birdcage.

vs. = Neutral site game with St. Paul as the home team at the birdcage.

7/3: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

7/4: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

7/5: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

7/7: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

7/8: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

7/9: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

7/10: Winnipeg @ Sioux Falls

7/11: Winnipeg @ Sioux Falls

7/12: Winnipeg @ Sioux Falls

7/14: Winnipeg vs. St. Paul

7/15: Winnipeg vs. St. Paul

7/16: Winnipeg vs. St. Paul

7/17: Milwaukee vs. St. Paul

7/18: Milwaukee vs. St. Paul

7/19: Milwaukee vs. St. Paul

7/21: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

7/22: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

7/23: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

7/24: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

7/25: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

7/26: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

7/28: Milwaukee @. Sioux Falls

7/29: Milwaukee @. Sioux Falls

7/30: Milwaukee @ Sioux Falls

7/31: Chicago @ Sioux Falls

8/1: Chicago @ Sioux Falls

8/2: Chicago @ Sioux Falls

8/4: Fargo-Moorhead vs. St. Paul

8/5: Fargo-Moorhead vs. St. Paul

8/6: Fargo-Moorhead vs. St. Paul

8/7: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

8/8: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

8/9: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

8/11: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

8/12: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

8/13: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

8/14: Winnipeg @ Sioux Falls

8/15: Winnipeg @ Sioux Falls

8/16: Winnipeg @ Sioux Falls

8/18: Chicago vs. St. Paul

8/19: Chicago vs. St. Paul

8/20: Chicago vs. St. Paul

8/21: Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux Falls

8/22: Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux Falls

8/23: Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux Falls

8/25: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

8/26: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

8/27: St. Paul @ Sioux Falls

8/28: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

8/29: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

8/30: Sioux Falls vs. St. Paul

9/1: Milwaukee vs. St. Paul

9/2: Milwaukee vs. St. Paul

9/3: Milwaukee vs. St. Paul

9/4: Chicago @ Sioux Falls

9/5: Chicago @ Sioux Falls

9/6: Chicago @ Sioux Falls

9/8: Fargo-Moorhead vs. St. Paul

9/9: Fargo-Moorhead vs. St. Paul

9/10: Fargo-Moorhead vs. St. Paul

Ticket information for all games will be released at a later time through the Sioux Falls Canaries.