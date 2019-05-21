Full Cast Of ‘Game of Thrones’ Doing Vanilla Ice Video Mashup

This is a must-see for 'Game of Thrones' and Vanilla Ice fans. Some folks put in a lot of time editing this mashup video. And it's awesome.

Posted on Youtube by Joe this is how this masterpiece is described:

"It’s finally here - #GameofThrones x Vanilla Ice in all its magnificent glory. Turns out it's not just Drogon who can spit fire... The full cast of Game of Thrones, including Jon Snow, Varys, Littlefinger, The Hound, Cersei Lannister, Olenna Tyrell, Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah Mormont, Tyrion Lannister, Ser Bronn of the Blackwater, Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon, Melisandre, Davos Seaworth, Stannis Baratheon, Arya Stark, Jaime Lannister, Brienne of Tarth, Tywin Lannister, Samwell Tarly, Theon Greyjoy, Ygritte, Tormund Giantsbane, Catelyn Stark, Robb Stark, Tommen Baratheon, Khal Drogo, Joffrey Baratheon, Maester Aemon, Walder Frey, Sansa Stark, Osha, Qyburn, Bran Stark, The High Sparrow, Ramsey Bolton, the Three-Eyed Raven, Yara Greyjoy, Balon Greyjoy, Grand Maester Pycelle and Hodor are ready to flex their lyrical muscles."