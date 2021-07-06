Full Capacity at Target Field During Twins Welcome Back Week

As part of a 7-game home stand, the Minnesota Twins will welcome fans to full capacity beginning this week. Series with the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers precedes the Major League Baseball All Star break.

Twins opened Welcome Back Week with the White Sox on Monday as Bailey Ober shut-down seven batters in five scoreless innings to earn his first MLB win 8-5.

Max Kepler had a multiple home run day. His first in the bottom of the second inning for two runs. Then in the bottom of the 8th inning he goes oppo for a solo.

Twins and White Sox are back at it tonight on Information 1000 KSOO as Jose Berrios will face Carlos Rodon. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM.

As Twins fans enjoy 7-straight home games, Welcome Back Week includes Military Discounts, Pride Night, Student Day, Free Jerseys, Bomba Bobbleheads and much more.

The MLB All Star Break will be July 12-15. Minnesota will be represented by slugger Nelson Cruz.