Frozen Turkey Bowling: The Ultimate Boredom Buster in Sioux Falls

Go ahead and claim there’s nothing to do in Sioux Falls in the middle of winter. Ha! Quite the contrary!

A series of frozen turkey bowling night begins at Memorial Park ice rink Monday evening January 7. The temperatures across the region held in the low 40's on opening day so we don't have to layer up for the big competition.

We'll try to spare the puns but the participant who knocks down the most bowling pins with a frozen turkey will win, and that strikes us as being a lot of fun. And it’s not just one night! There's six different nights and locations to choose from.

Good luck! Just don’t cross the “ fowl line!”

Here’s the schedule.

Monday, January 7 at 6:00 PM at Memorial Park Ice Rink

Wednesday, January 9 at 6:00 PM at Sherman Park Ice Rink

Friday, January 11 at 6:00 PM at Campus Park Ice Rink

Monday, January 14 at 6:00 PM at McKennan Park Ice Rink

Wednesday, January 16 at 6:00 PM at Tuthill Park Ice Rink

Friday, January 18 at 6:00 PM at Frank Olson Park Ice Rink