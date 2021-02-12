Frozen Falls of Sioux Falls February 2021 [Video]

It has been a frigid cold February in Sioux Falls. We are on track to break records for cold temperatures. So what better way to celebrate the Arctic atmosphere than by taking a little stroll through Falls Park?

There is an old Scandinavian saying. 'There's No Such Thing as Bad Weather, just bad clothing'. Although I'm not Scandinavian just a reformed Minnesotan I subscribe to just that thinking.

The falls were created over 14,000 years ago the glacial ice sheet moved through the area. I'm assuming it was on a day with temps much like this.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls namesake Falls Park is absolutely beautiful in the wintertime. Plus you don't have to worry about crowds and the bugs aren't bad at all.

On my February stroll, I took this video of the Falls water flow. They are almost totally frozen over. And I'm guessing with the weather the next few days they may freeze over.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting this bitter cold weekend:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -1. Wind chill values as low as -25. West northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Snow or flurries, Cloudy, with a low around -9.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 1. Wind chill values as low as -19. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -18. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -5. North wind 5 to 10 mph.