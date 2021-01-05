Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls, Winter Weekend Fun

Tired of breathing today’s lunch breath through your mask? How about some fresh outdoor air while you are lazer tubing, playing broomball, ice fishing, or snowshoeing?

Sioux Falls will celebrate its 33rd Annual Frosty Frolics Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 8-10 throughout the city and there are events for all ages. Out in the snow, on the ice, in the pool, and on the bike trail. If being outside in the cold isn't in your wheelhouse there are options for the bookworm and swimmers.

If I had to choose it would be the Bean Bag Tournament on Friday, Ice Fishing Frenzy on Saturday, and the Broomball Showdown on Sunday. Think I just planned my weekend.

Best of all most of the Frosty Frolic events are FREE!

And the City of Sioux Falls has made online registration easy.