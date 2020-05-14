Frontline Workers get Fighter Jet Flyover to Say Thank You

The skies over South Dakota will roar this Saturday with a spectacular salute from South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing.

According to the Aberdeen American News, the flyovers will be at several health care facilities in South Dakota:

Brookings: 1:10 to 1:20 PM

Watertown: 1:20 PM to 1:30 PM

Aberdeen: 1:35 PM to 1:45 PM

Pierre: 1:55 PM to 2:05 PM

Huron: 2:10 PM to 2:20 PM

Mitchell: 2:20 PM to 2:30 PM

Yankton: 2:30 PM to 2:40 PM

Vermillion: 2:35 PM to 2:45 PM

Sioux Falls: 2:50 PM to 3 PM

As you see the formations in your city remember the men and women who make up our first responders and frontline workers in the medical, police, and fire departments who have continued their battle during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 114th has also been taking necessary precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the base at Joe Foss Field has been restricted to only current unit members since March 18. That restriction was lifted on May 11.

Saturday's event in South Dakota is just one of the dozens of flyovers happening around the country as part of Operation American Resolve. This is a way members of the 148th fighter wing can show their appreciation for people, like healthcare workers, who are answering the call during these difficult times.