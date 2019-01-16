Frigid Cold and Snow to Impact Sioux Falls Weekend

Sioux Falls will see single-digit high temperatures this weekend along with snow. The latest forecast from KSFY Television Meteorologist Shawn Cable is calling for a bitterly cold weekend as our warm stretch is about to come to an end.

Cable is forecasting a more significant winter storm system to move across the region Thursday night and Friday with snowfall amounts from 2 to around 6 inches.  The heaviest snow will fall across the southern two-thirds of South Dakota, Southwestern Minnesota, Eastern Nebraska and much of Iowa.

And what about the thermometer taking a dive? Below zero temps to minus 12 are expected.

Keep in mind those of you heading out to FunSki this event has a history of cancelling due to the weather conditions.

And this won't be all. Our next round of snow is expected to move through on Monday.

