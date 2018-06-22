The young people involved in Fine Arts for Friedreichs Ataxia ( FA4FA ) give me hope for our world. Because they are just the kind of people you hope will lead us into the "battle for our better angels". They are kids who have looked outside of themselves in order to help others.

It all started with a friend who developed Friedreich's Ataxia ( FA ) in 2013. FA is an inherited, "debilitating, life-shortening, degenerative, neuro-muscular disorder", which affects approximately 1 in 50,000 people in the U.S. It is considered to be an "orphan disease", as it "affects fewer than 200,000 people nationwide."

This means that funds to study it, drugs to treat it and support for people who have it, are all in limited supply. This is what prompted a talented group of musical theater-loving high schoolers from all over Sioux Falls, to band together for the first time in 2015, to create this student-run, student-led nonprofit organization devoted to raising money and awareness for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA).

You can support these wonderful, gifted and driven young people by attending "Curtain Call for a Cure" on Thursday, June 28, at 7:00 pm at the Orpheum Theater downtown. They will be staging musical numbers from well-known Broadway musicals, informing the audience about FA and there will also be a silent auction during intermission.

Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase at the Orpheum box office, at the door the night of the show, by calling 605-360-4800 and at Sioux Falls Theatre .

Sources: Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia , Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance , U.S. Food & Drug Administration , Sioux Falls Theatre and GoFundMe .

