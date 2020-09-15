‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion Listed on Airbnb

Now you can do the 'Carlton dance' in the mansion used for the external shots in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The show is celebrating its 30th anniversary and Fresh Prince star Will Smith has coordinated with the home's owners to list the mansion on Airbnb.

According to Smith's listing on Airbnb, guests can book one of five available nights at the "Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around". A wing of the home that has been redecorated to take the guests back to the early 90s.

Smith says, "My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously)." The listing includes all meals and they will be served "on a silver platter."

The mansion was listed for only $30 per night for five nights in October, but it appears that the dates have already been booked.

Smith says that Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Smith's hometown of Philadelphia.