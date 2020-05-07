Freeze Warning Tonight. Cover Those Maters

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 3:00 AM Friday (5/8) to 9:00 AM. The Sioux Falls area can expect temperatures to dip below 29 degrees. Not a good thing for those - like us - who got an early jump on planting flowers and vegetables when the weather was mild.

And the freezing temps will be widespread. The areas who can expect the below-freezing conditions will be southeastern South Dakota, Southwestern Minnesota, and Northwestern Iowa, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Frost and freeze conditions can harm crops already planted and other sensitive vegetation. it's a good idea to cover the plants and garden vegetation with a sheet, at least for a night.

The low on Saturday morning (May 9th is expected to be around 33 degrees. Close enough to leave the plants covered for one more night.

The high Friday only reaches the mid 50's so we're in for a cooler spring - for now.

