Freedom Fest in Springfield This Weekend

Things are about to get all party-like just outside the little South Dakota town of Springfield. Organizers are getting ready for the 1st Annual Freedom Festival August 21-22 at the Springfield Rodeo Grounds just three miles west of town on Highway 37.

Live music is the highlight of the event! Weston Frank, The Kaul Boys will be on hand as well as a coming home party of sorts with the reassembling of The Lugnuts.

I talked with Kenny Kasik and he mentioned that his brother Zach will be in town and they are looking to get together on stage again.

There is camping available for the event so hook up the gooseneck, or pack the pup tent and party smart and safe by staying on the grounds.

For more details and to purchase your tickets online go to Freedomfestivalsd.com.