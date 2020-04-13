Free Zoup! For Medical Workers and First Responders!

There are countless men and women working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Words can never adequately express our thanks to them, but Zoup! is hoping to fill their stomachs with all the "thank yous" in the world!

In a Facebook post, Zoup! decided they wanted to give back to the medical community during this crisis. Every Monday during the month of April, Zoup! will provide a free cup of soup to any individual who works in the medical field!

Zoup! is making it super easy to participate in this initiative. According to the local establishment's post, " Order takeout, delivery, or curbside pickup at zoup.com and use the code MEDMON at checkout. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. #onesiouxfalls."

We will navigate this pandemic as a community. The amazing medical professionals and first responders in Sioux Falls are making sure that no one is fighting this battle alone! They are once again on our side throughout the entire Sioux Empire! Thank you for all that you are doing to keep our neighborhoods and communities safe!

Click here for more information on how to redeem your free cup of soup!