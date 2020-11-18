Free Zoom Calls for Everyone This Thanksgiving

You can add Zoom to your list of things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

If the pandemic is keeping you and your loved ones apart this year for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the video conferencing app is giving away free unlimited video calls all day on "turkey-day."

Typically, Zoom calls are restricted to just 40 minutes, unless you pay a minimum of $15.00 a month.

But this year, thanks to the Rona, Dakota News Now is reporting that Zoom will be lifting their 40-minute limit for all Zoom calls globally effective midnight ET on (November 26) through 6 AM on (November 27).

With medical professionals and health experts strongly encouraging people to keep their gatherings to a small group of immediate family members only, the pandemic has definitely put the kibosh on most everyone's large Thanksgiving Day celebrations.

Yeah, I know it really sucks not being able to get together with the entire family to give thanks this year. But think about it, there are a few positives in all this mess the pandemic has created.

Zooms generosity this Thanksgiving will help to alleviate being forced to have to sit directly across the table from Uncle Ted and listen to him drone on and on as to why the Vikings still have a chance to win the division ahead of the Packers.

And think of all those lengthy, heated, after dinner political discussions that can now be moved to a video conference setting. At least you no longer have to worry about some whacked out extended family member flinging a fork in your direction after you make the statement that you believe Trump actually won the election.

See, there really are a couple of things to be thankful for during a year that has given us very little to celebrate.

Please do your best to make this a safe, healthy, and happy Thanksgiving this year!

Source: Dakota News Now