FREE Youth Soccer Camp at C6 Church in June

If you are looking to get your kids involved in the game of soccer or looking to get them a little more training, there is a great opportunity this summer in Sioux Falls.

C6 Church in Sioux Falls is offering a FREE Soccer Camp this June for youth in the Sioux Empire.

Kids will get to learn from trained and licensed coaches and they will be able to help with all kinds of skill levels, with

The camp will take place from June 8-10 at C6 Church and will run daily from 8:30-Noon.

Parents will have to fill out a registration form online and there are only a limited number of spots available, so it is encouraged to register ASAP.

To register your kids for the FREE soccer camp this summer at C6 Church, click here.