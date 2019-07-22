Free Tire Drop-Off At Sioux Falls Landfill

Residential Waste Tires Accepted for Free at the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill Until October 31

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Beginning Monday, July 22, 2019, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept used tires for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the Sioux Falls region.

“Waste tires pose numerous threats to our health and environment because they provide excellent breeding grounds for mosquitoes. This is a great opportunity to get rid of unwanted tires to help keep our community clean and safe,” says Don Kuper, Landfill Superintendent.

The landfill is located at 26750 464th Avenue, Hartford, (west of Sioux Falls from 41st Street), and open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Sundays.

The free tire recycling is for residential customers in the five-county area of Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties. There will be a charge for tires from commercial businesses.

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) obtained a grant authorizing it to issue subgrants for eligible projects for the collection and disposal of waste tires in select locations in South Dakota. The City will use the funds to dispose of waste tires to avoid standing water and eliminate breeding areas for mosquitoes.

General information regarding the Landfill, including hours of operation, rates, and materials accepted, is located at www.siouxfalls.org/landfill or call 605-367-8162.