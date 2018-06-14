Free Theater Performances at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is opening up the band shell for a free performance by Opera South Dakota at McKennan Park Thursday (June 21) and Friday (June 22).

Opera South Dakota Presents The Bremen Town Musicians, performing June 21st at 7:00 PM and June 22nd at 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

In a statement from the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department, the family friendly performance tells the story of Eddie Pensier, a rooster who wants to sing in the opera.

Pensier the rooster is chased away from his farm for waking the barnyard with tenor arias. On the very same day, Barcarolle, the dog, and Dorabella, the cat, are cast out by their owner for being too old to catch rabbits and mice. The three animals run into the woods near the road to Bremen where General Boom, a retired army donkey, is marching along playing his drum. Working together as a team, they overcome difficult circumstances and the newly formed Bremen Town Musicians celebrate the idea that friendship, cooperation, and respect for others is far better than facing problems alone.

Shows are free and open to the public. Since shows will be outside, they are weather-dependent. Performances will be canceled if there is inclement weather prior to the show time. To stay informed, follow the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation social media accounts.

More information, including a digital copy of the most recent Fun Guide, can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/parks or call 605-367-8222. To receive updates on Parks and Recreation activities, visit www.facebook.com/siouxfallsparks or www.twitter.com/siouxfallsparks.

