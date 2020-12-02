Free Starbucks For Frontline Workers For The Rest Of 2020

2020 has been a tough year for everyone in more ways than one. The biggest reason why: The on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions and stress levels are high. Plus, the fear of the unknown of this virus surrounds the world, especially for the frontline workers battling COVID-19 daily.

However, there are some good things that are happening because of COVID-19. People are uniting in order to help those in need or to brighten someone's day. Now Starbucks wants to make this holiday season merry and bright, especially those who are fighting rising COVID-19 cases across the nation.

For the entire month of December, Starbucks is giving free coffee to health care workers and first responders at every US store location.

The Settle-based coffee company made the announcement on its Facebook page. Patrons who identify as a first responder or a health care worker will receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced. This includes doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, dentists, dental hygienists, mental health workers, active-duty military and hospital staff.

In a recent article, Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president of global social impact, tells USA Today they hope their small gesture will warm the hearts of others to give back this holiday season. "Our hope with this is to reignite the movement of gratitude and to show those on the front line how much they are appreciated," says Virginia Tenpenny.

It's truly the little things that can go a long way to make someone's day. Starbucks is doing just that for our frontline and health care workers.

Here's to all the doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, and anyone who has been helping us get through the COVID-19 pandemic. We could not have survived these last nine months without you.