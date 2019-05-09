Free Oh My Cupcakes! Friday

The best way to celebrate a birthday is with some delicious cake or cupcakes.

Oh My Cupcakes was selected to represent South Dakota as part of a Facebook birthday celebration on Friday, May 10.

This collaboration and celebration means something sweet for all of us!

From the Oh My Cupcake! Facebook event post:

Stop by our Bridges at 57th Street location next Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to get a FREE CUPCAKE for everyone who comes in (while supplies last.)

Q. What's better than FREE CUPCAKES on a Friday?

A. Free OH MY CUPCAKES! on a Friday!

It's a yummy opportunity, and we are excited to have you to celebrate with us and with Facebook! Grab your friends, bring your family, and come by to pick up your treat courtesy of Facebook starting at 11 am next Friday!

For more details, locations and Oh My Cupcake! hours check out their Facebook page.