Free Lunch Fridays for Those on the Frontline

Last week was the beginning of something special in the Sioux Empire. Free Lunch for those who need it the most.

Digital marketing company, 44i Inc. kicked off their first "Free Lunch Friday" last week at the Pickle Barrel in Sioux Falls. The event was a big success. Over 75 lunches were given out to local law enforcement. This week, Frisbee’s, Amazing Space, and 44i, are hosting another “Free Lunch Friday” at the Grille 26 restaurant, located at the Park Ridge Galleria on Friday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Credit; 44i Inc.

"It's one of the neatest things we've ever done" said 44i company President, Jim Lather. And they're not done yet. The company plans to continue "Free Lunch Friday" for the next five or six weeks.

This week's free lunch will be held in conjunction with Grille 26 by Minervas. They will be serving homestyle meals, as well as pizzas to the Sioux Falls Fire Department, along with PatientCare EMS Solutions. Meals will be delivered to 10 of the 11 fire stations this Friday. Station Three will be using Grille 26’s curbside pickup to get their meals at 11:30 am. PatientCare EMS will be stopping to pick up their meals during the two-hour window beginning at 11:30 am.

44i Inc. is hoping to add both Sanford and Avera Hospitals to their list in the coming weeks. You can find out more information on their Facebook page, as well as their website.