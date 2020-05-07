Free Lunch Friday for Sanford Medical-Surgical and ICU Nurses

It's National Nurses Week, and with that 44i Inc. and the Pickle Barrel in Sioux Falls have teamed up to show their appreciation for our area Nurses. This week's "Free Lunch Friday" highlights the Sanford Health Medical-Surgical and Intensive Care (ICU) Nurses, as their daily life has completely changed and posed significant new challenges due to the COVID- 19 virus.

This is the fourth "Free Lunch Friday" that 44i has hosted, honoring area first responders. They've served law enforcement, prison guards, EMT's and hospital workers in previous weeks. Area restaurants are helping give back too. This will be the second week the Pickle Barrel has served lunch to workers. Grille 26 and Bagel Boy have also helped serve tasty dishes to those on the front line the past few weeks.

This Friday, 44i and the Pickle Barrel will be delivering a sub sandwich, chips, and, of course, one of their delicious pickles to the main Sanford Hospital for the Med-Surg and ICU departments at 3 pm.

“We are so excited to be honoring these nurses that are working every day directly with COVID-19 patients, especially during National Nurses Week,” Pickle Barrel owner, Katelyn Cameron, stated. “These nurses are true superheroes, and I hope everybody keeps them in their thoughts and has the chance to say a big thank you!”

You can find out more information on "Free Lunch Friday" on 44i's Facebook Page. You can also find details on the Pickle Barrel hours and menu, as well as location information on their Facebook Page.