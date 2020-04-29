Free Lunch Friday for Avera Health Workers

Free Lunch Friday is back, thanks to 44i Inc. This week they are teaming up with Bagel Boy to show appreciation for the dedication of the Avera Radiology departments and the Employee Health Staff.

Workers will be treated to one of Bagel Boy's delicious sandwiches, along with chips and a cookie. The meals will be delivered to the main Avera campus around 11:45 am this Friday.

This is the third week of the "Free Lunch Friday" program. 44i Inc. kicked things off at the Pickle Barrel with a free lunch for Law Enforcement personnel. Last week they honored Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue, along with PatientCare EMS with meals from Grille 26.

“This is such a great program and we’re excited that 44i asked us to be part of their effort to support our health care workers,” said Brenda Dinsmore, who owns and operates the Bagel Boy restaurant on Minnesota Ave with her husband, Mike. “These brave people are face-to-face with this thing every day to help keep our community as safe as possible, and that deserves all of our appreciation.”

