FREE Let’s Try Hockey Event In Sioux Falls

It's that time of the year again, Let's Try Hockey!

The two Let's Try Hockey events at the Scheels Ice Plex in Sioux Falls are coming up this October.

They will take place on Saturday, October 10, and Saturday, October 24 with both of them being FREE.

On October 10, ages 3-6 will go from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM and ages 7-16 will go from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

On October 24, ages 3-6 will go from 2:30 to 3:30 and ages 7-16 will go from 3:30 to 4:30 PM.

The yearly events put on by the Sioux Falls Flyers organization allow youth to try out the sport without the commitment of purchasing equipment.

Kids will be provided all equipment from skates to helmets, to pads, and even some brand new Sioux Falls Flyers gloves that kids will be able to take home.

They will get a chance to get on the ice and skate around with some sticks and pucks all while having some instructors on the ice to help along the way.

Registration isn't necessary but it is encouraged and can be found on their website, so just click here to get going.

We got our oldest son on the ice at one of these events a couple of years ago and now he loves to play.