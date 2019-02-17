Free ‘Lets Try Hockey’ Event Coming to Sioux Falls

Have you ever thought about having your kids play hockey?

Well I'm sure you have questions about the cost, the equipment, the safety, the game and the schedule.

Now you can get those answers all while you kid gets a chance to put on the gear and get on the ice for FREE.

'Lets Try Hockey' is an initiative nationwide to get kids out to try hockey for free and is conjunction with Hockey Week USA.

This year's event will take place locally in Sioux Falls on Saturday February 23 at 1pm at the Scheel's Ice Plex.

I have taken my kid out twice to these events in the past and they are a absolute blast and he loved it!

They provide the skates, the hockey equipment, the pucks and the ice, all you have to do is register and show up.

To register, visit their website, type in your zip code and click on the red pin. Then click on event details and follow the registration instructions and we'll see you on the ice.