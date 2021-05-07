Free Kid-Friendly South Dakota Attractions To See Again In 2021

After a year of touristy things being shut down due to the C-One-Niner, I think everyone is ready to get out and see some stuff this summer, especially the kids. Consider exploring some of the tourist attractions here in South Dakota. There is no shortage of great attractions in South Dakota, but here's a list that is free to enjoy.

Start right here in Sioux Falls with the city's namesake, Falls Park. Changes are coming to Falls Park so you still have a chance to see it as it is today. Be sure to check out the Stockyards Ag Experience museum that takes you through its 92-year history.

While you are in the downtown Sioux Falls area, be sure to see the SculptureWalk. The sculptures are changed out every year, see what's new for 2021.

Just a short drive to the west of Sioux Falls on Interstate 90 is the Mitchell Corn Palace. Dubbed as "The World's Only Corn Palace", 500,000 yearly visitors see the corn-covered walls of the building. The theme changes year to year and utilizes 12 different colors and shades of corn. The Corn Palace offers free guided tours throughout the summer.

Drive a few more hours to the west and find more free fun in the Black Hills.

The next attraction has been overlooking Rapid City since 1936. Dinasour Park was constructed not far from a spot where real dinosaur prints were found. The park's location on Skyline Drive offers breathtaking 100-mile views, on a clear day you can see the South Dakota Badlands to the south.

What Black Hills trip would be complete without a stop at Wall Drug? In 1931, Ted Hustead bought a drugstore in the small town of Wall. 90 years later, Wall Drug has expanded to over 76,000 square feet of the most interesting things you'll ever see in one place. Keeping in the tradition, ice water is still free and coffee is 5 cents a cup. If you are looking for directions to Wall Drug, just follow the signs.