Thousands of people are served each week with the Faith Temple Food Giveaway and this Friday will once again be in a "drive-through" style at the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds beginning at 4:00 PM.

As leaders continue to monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Sioux Falls area Friday's giveaway will require people to remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will deliver a pre-packaged box of food to the first 700 people. According to a release, this style of the giveaway will be the standard procedure of operation until we are able to return to a client-choice based distribution system.

Anyone who is able-bodied can carry at least 30lbs and without symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID 19) are highly encouraged to volunteer.

Dakota News Now

The food giveaway will be held at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and only from the north entrance off of Madison Street.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app