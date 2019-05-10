Free Fishing Weekend in South Dakota on Mother’s Day

As seen on a Sioux Falls marque recently, "Is This Really Spring" gives us encouragement to begin doing more outdoors. And why not begin with a day fishing?

This weekend we celebrate Mother's Day. If you don't want to bother with the long wait standing in line for an overpriced buffet just pack up lunch along with your tackle box and take mom out fishing. It may be the best gift you give mom.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department will be hosting free fishing and free entrance to all state parks and recreation areas this Sunday, May 12. And if you know mom really likes fishing maybe include her 2019 fishing license in that Mother’s Day card.

You're probably wondering where the good fishing spots are. After a long drawn-out winter just close your eyes and throw darts at the map. It may be best to ask the folks at the bait shop.