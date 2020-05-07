Free Fishing and Park Entrance at all State Parks on Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is coming up. While it will be cool this weekend, you'll have a chance to hang out with mom, socially distanced outdoors and do some fishing for free.

The South Department of Game, Fish, and Parks is offering free fishing and park entrance on May 10, 2020, to celebrate Mother's Day.

“Now more than ever, families and moms need to be celebrated,” said Parks Division Director Scott Simpson in a press release. “We are encouraging families to go out and spend a special day at their local parks, lakes, and fishing spots. These activities can be done while social distancing and are a great way to make memories, have fun, and get a little bit of normal back into our lives.”

There are plenty of state parks and recreation areas within a short drive of Sioux Falls. Good Earth State Park is just a few miles away from the southeastern edge of town. Palisades State Park near Garretson is about 25 minutes away. Newton Hills, one of my favorites that I haven't been to in forever, is about 30 minutes away from Sioux Falls. And Union Grove Park is just off I-29 south of Beresford and is only about 40 minutes away.

The free entrance day does not include camping fees. Check out the availability of campsites at CampSD.com.

Fishing is also free this Mother's Day. No license is required to go fishing in the state. If your kids pester you to take up fishing, as mine did last year, it's good to know that your kiddos under the age of 16 aren't required to have a license, and those 16 to 18 get a license at a discount.

The following weekend, May 15 - 17, 2020, is a free fishing weekend in South Dakota. The whole state is free to fish those three days.