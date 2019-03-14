Free Family Day Saturday at Washington Pavilion

Here's something to mark down on the "things to do this weekend list". It's family fun at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, and it even includes a free lunch.

The 16th Annual Ag Day on Saturday March 23 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM shows appreciation to the farmers and ranchers of the Midwest who make everyday life livable. There will be ag-related activities, booths and a free lunch featuring South Dakota-made products.

Thanks to generous Ag Day sponsors, admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center is FREE.

Each year, the Washington Pavilion gathers members of the agricultural industry in an effort to promote agriculture in the Midwest, with a focus on sharing how agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis!

Producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America will gather to celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture.

The Washington Pavilion is the region’s home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts and interactive science.